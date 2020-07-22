For sale: A variety of rug hooking materials (including new & recycled wool), a “Fraser” cutter (like new), Scotch burlap, patterns and magazines All priced to sell! Call 902-863-5421 for appointment to view.
Chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang said he is confident the province’s return to school plan plan allows for children to return to school while appropriate safety measures are in place. He said it will present a sense of normalcy back to students and staff. However, he also said the new normal will not […]
A long-time municipal councillor in the District of St. Mary’s has died. Jacqueline Dort had represented District 6, Goshen and area since May, 2001. For the past four years, Dort was also the Deputy Warden. In a tribute on the municipality’s Facebook page, Dort was described as a strong voice and mentor at the council table […]
A pair of hockey enthusiasts recently received recognition from Hockey Nova Scotia. Brent MacEachern, with the Cape Breton West Minor Hockey Association, received the Jacques Comeau Award while Max Sinnis, with the Picotu County Minor Hockey Association, received the house coach of the year award.