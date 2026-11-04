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For the First Time in its History, Women Hold the Mayor and Deputy Mayor Positions in Port Hawkesbury

Nov 4, 2026 | Local News

The Town of Port Hawkesbury has made history.  

At last night’s regular public meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Councillors voted to make Paula Hart the new deputy mayor.  

Hart was first elected to town council in October, 2024 with 943 votes. She replaced outgoing deputy mayor Todd Barrett, who earned 1,027 votes two years ago.  

Paula Hart (Town of Port Hawkesbury photo)

Barrett succeeded fellow town councillor Iaian Langley who was named the first deputy mayor of this council term after receiving 1,229 votes.  

After Hart was named to the position, Langley noted this was the first time in the town’s history that both the mayor and deputy mayor are female.  

For her part, Hart said she takes her new role very seriously and vows to serve the residents of Port Hawkesbury.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.