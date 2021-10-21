Forbes Magazine Lists Inverness County area among the World’s best Fishing Vacations

A leading business and lifestyle magazine has listed Inverness County among five of the world’s best fishing vacations.

Forbes Magazine mentions the area around the the community of Inverness as a destination point, with the largest concentration of Bluefin Tuna in the world along with incredible salmon fishing. For a bonding adventure, Forbes says a heli-fly fishing experience will take guests on a private excursion searching for Atlantic Salmon on the world-famous Margaree River.

If you want to combine fishing and golf, Forbes recommends Cabot Cape Breton in Inverness. The publication say the resort features world-class golf and a lodge that offers ocean views from every room. It also says the resort’s three restaurants also has among the freshest seafood in the world.