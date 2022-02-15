Forestry Contractors Can Apply for Special Move Permits Prior to Spring Weight Restrictions

Forestry contractors looking to move wood or equipment over short distances on provincial roads can apply for special move permits prior to spring weight restrictions taking effect.

The Department of Public Works will allow some use of provincial roads on a case-by-case basis, based on road and weather conditions. Persisting cold weather overnight may support safe transport.

Applications are being accepted early to ensure the applications can be assessed prior to spring weight restrictions taking effect on February 27. The province is encouraging contractors to complete these applications as soon as possible.