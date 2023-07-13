Former Antigonish Arena Manager Bud MacInnis Named Technical Director of Recreation Facility Association of Nova Scotia

The board for the Recreation Facility Association of Nova Scotia, announced Bud MacInnis, a long-serving member of the association, as the successful candidate for the new position of Technical Director.

MacInnis brings a wealth of knowledge to the position with a strong background in hands-on arena management. From October 1995 to May 2022, he served as the Antigonish Arena Manager, a multifaceted position requiring a broad range of skills from ice maintenance to financial management and reporting.

MacInnis has held many positions on the board, including President, Vice President, Regional Representative, and Treasurer of RFANS. He will work to research and bring new course offerings to RFANS members.