A former coach of the Antigonish Bulldogs and Picotu County Weeks Crushers has received the first ever coach of the year award for the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Spryfield’s Troy Ryan led PWHL Toronto to a first place finish in the regular season, picking up 47 points in 24 games. Ryan previously served as the head coach of Canada’s women’s olympic hockey team in 2022, bringing home a gold medal