Former Antigonish MLA and Cabinet Minister Randy Delorey Named Town of Antigonish CAO

New Town of Antigonish CAO Randy Delorey took part in his first regular council meeting last night as part of his first day on the job.

A release from the town states Delorey was selected following a comprehensive selection process which attracted numerous qualified candidates. Delorey served as the MLA for Antigonish from 2013 to 2021, during which time he worked in a number of roles including minister of Finance, Environment, and Health and Wellness.

When asked why he wanted the job as the town`s CAO, Delorey said his background, which also includes working as an assistant business professor at STFX University, provided him with a skill set that will help him contribute to the town.

Delorey acknowledged and recognized the work done by former CAO Jeff Lawrence, who left the job at the end of January to take a similar position in the town of Kentville, and Marvin MacDonald, who served as the interim CAO since Lawrence`s departure. He said he feels there is a great team at the Town of Antigonish that will ensure the town`s success into the future.