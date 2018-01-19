Former Antigonish riding Atlantica Party Canada Party candidate becomes interim Leader

One of the provincial parties has a new interim leader with Antigonish connections. It was announced earlier this week that Ryan Smyth has been appointed Interim Leader for the Atlantica Party. In the 2017 Nova Scotia provincial election, Smyth ran as the Atlantica candidate for Antigonish.

Smyth takes over the position from Jonathan Dean, who ran the party for the past 10 years. In the 2017 election, the Atlantica party ran 15 candidates across the province.