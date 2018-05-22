Former Antigonish Visitor Information Centre to Become an Arts House

The former Antigonish Visitor Information Centre has found a new life. It is being converted

into an Arts House, a project of the organizers of the Antigonish Art Fair every summer. Beth Latwaitis of the Art Fair says the arts community has been looking for a place to call home for quite some time. Latwaitis says it is renting the building, with plans for classes to beginning this summer in art, painting and pottery.

Antigonish Town Councillor Andrew Murray welcomes the initiative.

You must be at the Arts House on Saturday to register for classes. Latwaitis says dancers are also booking into the building. As well, the Arts House will be renting space when lessons are not being offered in the facility.