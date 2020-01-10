Former Bulldogs, Crushers Head Coach Troy Ryan named Head Coach of Canada’s Women’s National Team

A former head coach of the Antigonish Junior A Bulldogs, Pictou County Weeks Crushers and Campbellton Tigers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League is now leading the Canadian Women’s Hockey Team. Hockey Canada says Troy Ryan will take over as head coach of the team, effective immediately. Ryan had been an assistant coach with the national women’s team since 2016.

Ryan’s promotion comes after Hockey Canada fired head coach Perry Pearn. Replacing Pearn comes less than three months before the start of the World Championship.

Canada hosts the Women’s World Championship in Halifax and Truro from March 31st to April 10th