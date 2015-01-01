Former Cape Breton Canso MP Rodger Cuzner, Cheticamp’s Rejean Aucoin Among Five Appointments to the Senate

Two people with ties to the local area have been appointed to the Canadian Senate.

One is former Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner. He was first elected to the House of Commons in 2000. He served as an MP for 19 years, serving in various roles including Parliamentary Secretary to former Prime Minister Jean Chretien. Most recently, he served as Consul General of Canada in Boston.

Also appointed to the Upper Chamber is Rejean Aucoin of Cheticamp. A lawyer for more than than 30 years, Aucoin has been deeply involved in community development across Nova Scotia, including his home community. Prior to practising law, he was a journalist, radio producer, writer and community development officer.

Cuzner and Aucoin are among five appointments to the Senate announced today by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The other three named to the Senate are from New Brunswick; business and community leader Krista Ross; lawyer, volunteer and advocate John McNair; and registered nurse and former MLA Joan Kingston.