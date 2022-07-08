Former Cape Breton West Islanders Coach Nick MacNeil to Join Coaching Staff of QMJHL’s Cape Breton Eagles

The Cape Breton Eagles of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced the hiring of

Nick MacNeil as assistant coach. MacNeil spent the last season as an assistant coach with the Moncton Wildcats.

MacNeil, a native of Cregnish, was an assistant coach with the Cape Breton West Islanders for one year and spent two years as head coach. He spent four years playing with the Eagles, and severed as captain for one season. He also won two national championships with the UNiversity of New Brunswick, and played 150 games in the ECHL.