Former Central MP Peter MacKay to Receive an Honourary Degree from Acadia University

Former Central Nova MP and federal cabinet minister Peter MacKay is to be conferred an

honourary degree by his alma mater.

Acadia University has announced MacKay is one of six individuals to receive honourary degrees at its Spring Convocation May 14th and 15th.

MacKay graduated from Acadia in 1987. Acadia, in announcing MacKay will receive the Doctor of Civil Laws degree, says he has worked extensively in the fields of justice and human rights, defence and security. He is a founder of the Halifax International Security Forum and has been recognized by the Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies and the Foreign Policy Associaton. He continues to work, write and speak on justice and security topics in Canada and internationally.

Others to receive honourary degrees include former Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Beverly McLachlin, former Governor General Michaalle Jean and Mi’kmaw artist, educator, and storyteller Gerald Gloade.