Former chair of Early Childhood Intervention Board Pleased with Changes Following Consolidation by Province

grown since the agencies were consolidated by the province almost three years ago. The province restructured the 17 programs into one provincial board with 17 sites. It is now known as Nova Scotia Early Childhood Development Intervention Services

Dr. Gerry Kysela, who was in Antigonish for a provincial board meeting this week, says it has grown to 26 sites.

The consolidation and increased funding for the service was recommended to the Liberals while they were in opposition by the Early Intervention Association of Nova Scotia. The service is funded by the department of Education and Early Childhood Development.