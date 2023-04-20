Former Coady Director John Gaventa and Health Promotion Leader Irving Rootman to receive Honourary Degrees at St. FX Spring Convocation

A former director of the Coady Institute is returning to the St. FX University campus to receive

an honourary degree. John Gaventa is now a Professorial Fellow at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom. Gaventa, who has made significant contributions in grassroots adult education and international development will be conferred the Doctor of Laws degree at the St. FX Spring Convocation on May 7th. Gaventa will address graduates during the morning convocation ceremony.

Also to receive an honourary degree is Dr. Irving

Rootman, internationally recognized for his four decades of leadership in health promotion. He has worked as a researcher, research manager, and educator for the federal government, the World Health Organization, the University of Toronto and the University of Victoria. He started his career at the University of Calgary, researching alcohol and drug use. He will address graduates in the afternoon convocation in a videotaped message.

The university will graduate about one thousand students at convocation.