Former Conservative Harvey Henderson Running as an Independent in Central Nova

A former Conservative is running as an independent this time around in the federal election.

Harvey Henderson, a former teacher and heavy equipment operator, was a candidate to represent the Conservatives in Central Nova in 2019. Roger MacKay won the nomination but later stepped down and the Conservative party picked George Canyon to run.

Henderson said he was asked by residents to run this time around but was later told by the local executive that the current party candidate was picked.

He said he wanted to run as an independent as a means of rebelling against how the party handled those candidates.

As for his policies, Henderson is in favour of more doctors and improved health care, support for farming, fishing, and forestry, and support for a clean pulp mill.