A former municipal councillor in the District of Guysborough is running for Antigonish County Council.

Bradley MacLeod, who now lives on the west side of Lochaber, will seek a seat on council in District 3 in October’s municipal election. MacLeod says he has been a resident of the area for the past seven years, building his home on land that used to belong to his grandparents.

Raised in Country Harbour, MacLeod was a member of municipal council in the District of Guysborough for two terms.