Former East Pictou Rural High School Demolition Could be Completed Sooner than Expected

The demolition of the former East Pictou Rural High School could be finished sooner than

predicted.

At last night’s monthly meeting of council, Pictou County’s Director of Public Works Logan McDowell provided an update on demolition progress. McDowell told council that he’s been in regular discussions with the company that is taking down the building.

While there has been some more hazardous material to dispose of than originally thought, it isn’t expected to add to the cost or length of the project.