Former Federal Cabinet Minister, St. FX Graduate and University Board of Governors Member Lisa Raitt to Speak on Campus Today

Mar 9, 2026 | Local News

Former federal cabinet Minister Lisa Raitt will visit the university campus today.

Raitt, a 1989 graduate of St. FX will make two presentations at the university.

The first at 11:30 this morning, Raitt will speak as part of the Mulroney Institute’s Lunch and Learn Series “Reflections from the Floor”. She will share her experience as a politician and political pundit. That presentation will be made in room 4023 in Mulroney Hall.

 

Lisa Rait (St. FX University photo)

Raitt, who was appointed to the university’s Board of Governors over the summer will deliver a speech this evening as part of the university’s Distinguished Speakers Series. Her presentation is entitled “A Different Kind of Love than Before, But It’s There: Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiving in Canada”.

Raitt’s world suddenly changed in 2016 while she was a sitting MP; her partner was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s in his mid-fifties. Since then, Raitt has worked tirelessly as an advocate for Alzheimer’s and Dementia care and to bring recognition to the importance of caregivers. She will share her journey as a caregiver and the lessons she learned on the way. Raitt’s second presentation will be made at 7 in room 2030 of Mulroney Hall.


