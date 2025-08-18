Former Federal Cabinet Minister Lisa Raitt Appointed Chair of the St. FX Board of Governors

St. FX University has announced former federal cabinet minister Lisa Raitt has been appointed as the school’s chair of the Board of Governors.

Raitt graduated from St. FX in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science degree. She also received a Master’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Guelph and a Law Degree from Osgoode Hall.

Raitt was first elected to the House of Commons in 2008, and served in three cabinet positions, as minister of Natural Resources, Labour and Transport. Raitt is currently Vice-Chair of Global Investment Banking with CIBC Markets. Prior to that she was President and CEO of the Toronto Port Authority. The university has also appointed six other members to the board.

For a complete list of appointments to the St. FX Board of Govenors follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/ye79kaz2