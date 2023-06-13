Former Hockey X-Women Defender Josie Chisholm to Play Hockey in Germany

Former StFX X Women ice hockey defender Josie Chisholm is heading overseas to continue her

hockey career.

After four years patrolling the blue line for her home town squad, and serving as captain, the St. Andrew`s native is heading to Germany to play for ERC Ingolstadt. She will suit up alongside fellow X Alum Lea MacLeod.

Chisholm`s career at StFX was marked by a couple of trips to the U-Sports national championships, including in 2020, when the tournament was cancelled shortly after the X Women won their quarterfinal match in overtime.