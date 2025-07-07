Former Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster becoming a Business Owner in Mabou

A former politician is transitioning to business owner.

Allan MacMaster, who served as the Inverness MLA for 15 years before running in the recent federal election, said he and his wife Lucie were looking for an opportunity that would keep them in the area. He said one of his thoughts after the federal election was to reach out to accountants who might know of any business owners looking to sell and retire. From there, he said, they came across the Mabou Freshmart.

MacMaster said before the Beatons owned the Freshmart it was a Co-op. He said the store is unique in that it is an independent operation, adding it provided good service to the community over the years.