Former Inverness MLA and Finance Minister Allan MacMaster wins Federal Conservative Nomination in Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish

Former Inverness MLA and provincial cabinet minister Allan MacMaster will be running in the next federal election.

Conservatives in the riding of Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish chose MacMaster yesterday in nomation votes in Heatherton and Whycocomagh.

More than 2,000 party members cast ballots. It’s believed to be the largest nomination vote in Atlantic Canada.

MacMaster says his extensive experience in the Nova Scotia Government will serve constituents well as their Member of Parliament in Ottawa.