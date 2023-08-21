Former Lumber Mill in North Grant Transitions to Performance Space

A former working lumber mill that operated for about 50 years in North Grant, Antigonish County is being repurposed into a performance space.

The building is being renovated by local actor, director, playwright and musician Laura Teasdale and her father Charlie on their family property.

Laura Teasdale says it all began when her father agreed to sell all the lumber mill equipment to a Pictou County resident. She says the transformation began after the equipment was removed.

Teasdale says there are a number of possibilities for the space. There’s room for outdoor concerts which could be moved indoors in case of inclement weather, family gatherings such as weddings, improv nights, classes, and music lessons.

Teasdale says the facility now has charitable status which will be helpful for fund-raising. Teasdale says the goal is to make the space very affordable for those who want to use it.