Former Mayor of Mulgrave, Leonard MacDonald dies

A well-known local municipal leader and volunteer has died. Leonard MacDonald, who served six consecutive terms as Mayor of Mulgrave died last Wednesday. He was 72. MacDonald’s six consecutive terms made him the longest serving Mayor of the town. MacDonald also served on a number of boards, commissions and committees, including the Mulgrave Superport Corporation, Mulgrave Industrial Commission, Strait Regional Development Commission and the Guysborough District School Board.

MacDonald was also a journeyed Insulation Mechanic which took him to major industrial sites in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario and Alberta. For 15 years MacDonald and his wife Anne owned and operated A & L Variety, a small grocery Store on Main Street in Mulgrave.

MacDonald was also active in sports, including umpiring in fast pitch.

MacDonald’s funeral will be tomorrow at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Mulgrave.