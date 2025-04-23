Former Mayor of Port Hawkesbury Billy Joe MacLean dies at age 88

Former Port Hawkesbury Mayor Billy Joe MacLean has died.

He was 88 years old.

MacLean entered public life in 1962 as a town councillor and served eight terms has Mayor. MacLean also served as a Member of the Nova Scotia Legislature and a provincial cabinet minister.

In a release, the Town of Port Hawkesbury says MacLean witnessed and influenced many economic and social changes within the town and the Strait of Canso area and remained constant in his commitment to the residents of Port Haweksbury and surrounding municipalities. MacLean served for many years as Chair of the Strait Area Mayor and Wardens committee.

In 2011, MacLean formed the Municipal Action Committee, following the closure of the NewPage paper mill. As chair he highlighted the mill’s vital role in the Strait Area’s economic growth.

Current Town Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton says MacLean was a giant among politicians. Chisholm-Beaton says she served as councillor in 2012 under his leadership during his final term as Mayor, and knows full well the commitment required to fill the role as a public servant.