Former Municipal Councillor Trevor Boudreau Runs for PC’s in Richmond

A familiar municipal councillor in taking a run at provincial politics.

Dr. Trevor Boudreau, a Chiropractor who co-owns a multidisciplinary health clinic in Port Hawkesbury, is the Progressive Conservative candidate for Richmond. A former town councillor and two time Deputy Mayor for the Town of Port Hawkesbury, Boudreau said he’s been knocking on doors for almost a year and hit about 2,300 doors so far. The biggest issue people bring up, he said, is health care.

When asked about what health care improvements are needed in the riding, Boudreau said a lot of decision making is happening in Halifax, noting it would help if residents had more of a say. As for how he hopes to earn a win in the August 17 election, Boudreau said he will continue to meet with residents, community groups, and business owners to get a sense of their needs.