Former Municipal Politician and Business Leader Malcolm Beaton Passes

A former Richmond County municipal and business leader has died. Malcolm Joseph Beaton, who served on council for 30 years, including terms as both the Warden and Deputy Warden died this week at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish. He was 68.

Beaton also owned and operated Beaton’s General Store in Poulamon for more than 25 years. He also worked with the Nova Scotia Association of Health Organizations and was a key player in the establishment of Strait Area Transit, where he served as Manager.

Other community work included serving on boards for Meals on Wheels, the D’Escousse Civic Improvement Society, VON Antigonish, Strait Richmond Hospital, the Canadian Cancer Society and East Novability Society.