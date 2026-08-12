Former NHL Player and Coach Gerard Gallant to Speak at the First Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame Celebrity Sports Dinner Thursday

Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame is hosting its first Celebrity Sports Dinner Thursday night featuring former NHL player and coach Gerard Gallant. The event is set for Summer Street Industries, with a reception starting at 5:30, and the dinner to follow at 6 p.m.

Hall of Fame board chair Pat Dunn said the event is a fundraiser for the soon-to-open facility.

Dunn noted back in 1988-89, Gallant played on a line with Steve Yzerman and Antigonish’s Paul McLean while all three were with the Detroit Red Wings.