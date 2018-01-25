Former Nursing Home Employee charged with Theft

The Pictou District RCMP say a 47 year old woman has been charged for $27,000 in theft from a nursing home. The RCMP say that a lengthy internal investigation revealed that the thefts from Valleyview Villa Nursing Home in Pictou County occurred between 2013 and 2016.

Former employee of the home, Emily MacEachern is charged with one count of theft over $5000. MacEachern is scheduled to appear in provincial court in March.