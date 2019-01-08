Former Olympian and World Figure Skating Champion Elvis Stojko to Appear in Pictou County Skating Show

Three time World Figure Skating Champion and two time Olympic Silver Medalist Elvis Stojko is

coming to Pictou County. Stojko will make a special appearance at the annual Mariposa East Skating Centre ice show at the Pictou County Wellness Centre on March 10th.

He will appear twice during the show and skate in the finale program. On the day before the show, Stojko will facilitate a clinic for competitive skaters.

Stojko, a seven time Canadian Champion holds two world records for being the first person to successfully land a quadruple jump in combination with a double jump at the 2001 World Figure skating Championship and the first to perform a quadruple jump in combination with a triple jump at the 1997 Champion Series Final. Further details and ticket sales locations will be announced later this month.