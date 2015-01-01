Former Pictou Mayor Lawrence Andrew “Moon” LeBlanc Passes

A former mayor for the Town of Pictou has died.

Lawrence Andrew “Moon” LeBlanc passed away on December 31 at the age of 84.

He was a member of the Branch 16 Royal Canadian Legion and served as chairman of the Community Advisory Board at the 144 CEF Air Reserve Unit. He also held various roles with the Pictou Lions Club, the Pictou Fire Department, the Gentleman’s Club, the West Pictou Cancer Society, Pictou Lobster Carnival, the Veteran’s Comfort Fund, Eastern Star I.O.O.F. Lodge #1 and the New Caledonia Masonic Lodge #11.

He was also nominated twice to Pictou County’s Sports Heritage Hall of Fame, once for basketball with the All-Star Team of 1958, and once for hockey with the Jr. Mariners Hockey team.

LeBlanc was elected to Pictou Town Council in 1982, and became mayor in 1991, before retiring undefeated in 2004.

Funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew`s Church, Pictou.