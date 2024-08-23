Listen Live

Former Player Adam Holwell Join St. FX Hockey X-Men Coaching Staff as an Assistant Coach

Aug 23, 2024 | Sports

STFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle welcomed Adam Holwell to the coaching staff as the new full-time assistant coach.

Holwell fills the void left by former assistant coach Daniel Nikandrov who recently accepted an assistant coaching position with the Soo Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League.

Adam Holwell (St. FX Athletics photo)

Holwell is an X-Men Hockey alumnus, having played defense for four full seasons with the blue and white between 2018-2023. A former alternate captain, he was the 2018-19 X-Men rookie of the year, playing in 90 career games and collecting 59 points. He later played two years of professional hockey.


