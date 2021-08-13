Former Player Keenan Gillis named an Assistant Coach of the Cape Breton West Islanders

The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League announced former player Keenan Gillis accepted an assistant coaching position with the team. Gillis joins Head Coach Kyle Gillies and returning Asst Coach Michael MacDonald as members of the Islanders Coach Staff for the 2021-2022 season.

Gillis was a stalwart defenseman for three years with the Islanders, where he capped off his final year playing a key role with the 2017 Telus Cup Championship team. He then joined the Edmundson Blizzard the following season and was a solid presence on the blueline as the Blizzard captured the Maritime Jr A Championship. Keenan played two seasons in Edmundson before wrapping up his Junior career in the MJHL with the Pictou County Weeks Crushers.