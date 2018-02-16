Former St. Extension Department head passes

A St. FX graduate who led the university’s extension department , was a pastor and Archbishop has died. Archbishop Joseph Neil MacNeil was 93.

MacNeil graduated from St. FX in 1944 with an Arts degree. He was ordained as a priest in 1948. MacNeil served as an assistant pastor at three Nova Scotia parishes.

He led the extension department at St. FX for nine years in the 1960’s before being appointed Bishop of Saint John, New Brunswick in 1969. In 1973, he was appointed Archbishop of Edmonton, a position he held until his retirement in 1999. He was inducted into the St. FX Hall of Honour in 2015. MacNeil’s funeral will be held in Edmonton Friday.