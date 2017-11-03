Former St. FX Basketball Star John Hatch speaks about leadership during a visit to Antigonish Campus
Posted at 8:50 am on November 3, 2017 | Filed Under: News, Sports
A former stand-out with the St. FX Basketball X-Men has returned to his alma mater. John Hatch, a three time CIS all-Canadian, and AUAA Most Valuable Player
John Hatch, during his playing days at St. FX (St. FX Athletics photo)
in the 1980’s is on campus for a speaking engagement Thursdaynight on leadership at the Schwartz Auditorium and the dedication of the Coach K Court at the Oland Centre Saturday night. Hatch says he shared some reflections Thursday night on his career after leaving St. FX in 1984.
Hatch says he’s also had the opportunity during his visit to speak to the St. FX Athletics Leadership Academy. Hatch gave full marks to the academy, which he calls an outstanding opportunity for student athletes to explore some of the ingredients of leading.