Former St. FX Basketball Star John Hatch speaks about leadership during a visit to Antigonish Campus

A former stand-out with the St. FX Basketball X-Men has returned to his alma mater. John Hatch, a three time CIS all-Canadian, and AUAA Most Valuable Player

in the 1980’s is on campus for a speaking engagement Thursdaynight on leadership at the Schwartz Auditorium and the dedication of the Coach K Court at the Oland Centre Saturday night. Hatch says he shared some reflections Thursday night on his career after leaving St. FX in 1984.