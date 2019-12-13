Former St. FX Education Chair Vianne Timmons appointed Memorial University’s President

A former chair of the Education Department at St. FX University has been appointed president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University of Newfoundland. Dr. Vianne Timmons, currently president of the University of Regina, begins her new role on April first. Timmons was chair of the St. FX Education Department from 1992 to 1996.

Last year, whe was named an officer of the Order of Canada, recognizing her influential research and field work in literacy and for her leadership in post-secondary education.

It’s a coming home for Timmons with her new position at Memorial, growing up in Labrador City.