Former St. FX Faculty member named to the Order of Canada

A former chair of the Education Department of St. FX University has been awarded Canada’s highest civilian honour. Vianne Timmons, now the President and Vice-

Chancellor for the University of Regina, was named an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette.

Timmons is being recognized for her influential research and field work in literacy and for her leadership in post-secondary education. Timmons was appointed chair of the St. FX Education Department in 1992, before moving on to the University of Prince Edward Island in 1996.

Timmons was one of 125 appointments to the order, announced late last week.