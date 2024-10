Antigonish native and former St. FX hockey X-Men Jacob Hudson has another opportunity at professional hockey.

The American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins have signed Hudson to a professional try-out.

Hudson collected 9 points in 13 games with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL last season, after wrapping up his USports career with the X-Men. Hudson played his junior career in Moncton, spending parts of five seasons with the Wildcats.