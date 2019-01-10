Former St. FX Rugby X-Women Member Bobbi-Jo Cronk named Head Coach of University of Toronto Women’s Rugby Team

A former member of the St. FX Rugby X-Women is now head coach of the University of

Toronto’s Women’s Rugby Program. Bobby-Jo Cronk was the team’s assistant coach last season and was appointed interim head coach following the departure of Campbell MacNeill.

Cronk won two national titles with the X-Women in 2009 and 2012. She also excelled in Track at St. FX, winning the AUS Rookie of the Year and the conference gold medal in shot put in 2010. After earning her Human Kinetics Degree at St. FX, Cronk played two seasons for the York Lions, named an OUA all-star in 2015 and captained the Lions in 2016. She was also a two time U Sports Academic All-Canadian at York while pursuing an education degree.