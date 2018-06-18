Former St. FX Standout, Canada Winter Games General Manager and MLA Russell Francis “Ruck” MacNeil Passes

Former MLA and member of the St. FX, Cape Breton and New Waterford Sports Halls of Fame has died. Russell Francis “Ruck” MacNeil was 87.

MacNeil graduated in 1954 from St. FX with degrees in arts and education, and played varsity sports in basketball and rugby. He became one of the first physical education instructors in the province when he taught at Mount Carmel School in New Waterford. He later became Recreation Director for the province. He was also General Manager of the 1987 Canada Winter Games in Cape Breton, a president of the Eastern Junior “A” Hockey League and a founding member of the Coal Boal Classic in New Waterford.

He served two terms as the MLA for Cape Breton Centre from 1989 to 1998.