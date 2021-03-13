Former St. Joseph’s Convent and Renewal Centre in Mabou to become Satellite Campus of Gaelic College

The province is spending $1.92 million to renovate the former St. Joseph’s Convent and Renewal

Centre in Mabou to create a satellite campus of the Gaelic College. The campus will be known as Mabou Hill College or Beinn Mhbu.

In announcing the funding Premier Iain Rankin says the funding will help in promoting, preserving and perpetuating Gaelic language, culture and identity. He says this builds on the significant work of Gaelic renewal happening at the college.

The college’s offerings include a Foundation Year Program with course options such as Gaelic Culture and history, an Executive Certificate in Cultural Organizations/Event Management, and an Executive Certificate in Music and Ethnomusicology. Students will earn credits for courses at Cape Breton University.

Mabou Hill College will also host artists-in-residence, North America’s first Gaelic Medium School beginning at the primary level and a Gaelic-based internet radio station with podcasts, traditional music and student showcases.