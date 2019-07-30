Former Staff and Associates of Coady Institute Release a Collection of Essays in a New Book

A collection of essays from 14 people with decades of experience working at St. FX University’s Coady International Institute has been released in a new book.

The publication, entitled “Seeds of Radical Education at the Coady Institute”, was officially launched Monday at an event at the Peoples’ Place Libary.

One of the editors of the book, David Fletcher says it came together very quickly.

Copies of the book can be purchased at the Antigonish 5 to a Dollar and on-line through Amazon.

Profits from the book will go to local and international social justice organizations.