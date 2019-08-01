Antigonish Community Transit
Former Strait Regional School Board Office in Port Hastings Up for Sale

The Municipality of the County of Inverness is selling the former headquarters of the Strait

Aerial view of the former Strait Regional School Board office (Municipality of the County of Inverness photo)

Regional School Board, now known as the Strait Regional Centre for Education.

The 79-hundred square foot building in Port Hastings, was originally built as a school in 1963. It was later converted to an office building with a parking lot, a reception area and lobby, board room, two kitchenetes and 15 office spaces.

The county on its web site, says it’s been a well-maintained building and requires minimal updating, with great potential for development. The building sits on a seven acre property.