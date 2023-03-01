Former X-Men Basketball Coach Steve Konchalski named Honourary Chair of the 2023 U Sports Men’s Championship

Long-time StFX Men’s Basketball coach Steve Konchalski is the honorary chair of the 2023 U

Sports Men’s basketball championships, running March 10-12.

StFX is the host of this year’s finals, with Konchalski noting the team was supposed to host in 2021 but covid shut the event down. That year’s event was supposed to be Konchalski’s swan song of sorts, as he retired after the season. Konchalski said while coaching is in his blood, having made 13 trips to the national finals and winning three times, he said being named honorary chair of the event is a great honour.

While Konchalski said he would have loved to have coached in the finals two years ago, he said he is happy to see new head coach Tyrell Vernon leading the squad.