A member of the St. FX X-Men Football Team that was a finalist in the 1996 Vanier Cup has died.

Antigonish native Todd Jones, passed away recently in Trumbull, Connecticutt. He was 49.

At St. FX Jones was an offfensive lineman with the AUS champion X-Men; the team is a member of the St. FX Sport Hall of Fame. The multi-sport athlete graduated in 1997 with a Physical Education Degree. He was an educator in Connecticutt for 25 years, and coached in a number of sports.