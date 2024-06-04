Former X-Men Hockey Coach Danny Flynn to be Inducted into the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame

Former St. FX X-Men Hockey Coach Danny Flynn is being inducted into the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame.

Flynn, who guided his X-Men to a national championship in 2004 is one of two builders announced by the hall for its 2024 induction class.

Flynn is the only Nova Scotia-born coach to have won a World Junior Championship, Memorial Cup, and CIS National Championship. He has also coached teams to gold medal wins at the World Under-18 Championship and the Spengler Cup. A three time QMJHL and OHL Champion, he has developed and coached over 150 players who have gone on to compete in the NHL.

Other inductees include all-star football quarterback Jamie Bone, former CFL defensive back Dwayne Provo, heavyweight boxer Kirk Johnson, Olympic Paddler Leslie-Anne Young, the 1990 Acadia Axewomen Soccer Team and Dr.Christina Atkinson, Chief Medical Officer of the Professional Women’s Hockey League and Team Physician with the 2022 Canadian Women’s Olympic Hockey Team.

The induction ceremony will be held November 9th in Halifax.