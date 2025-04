Former St. FX Hockey X-Men and Antigonish native Jacob Hudson is headed to the American Hockey League.

The Maine Mariners of the ECHL has announced it has loaned Hudson to the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds. In 61 games with the Mariners, Hudson has 38 points, including 15 goals.

Hudson is the second Antigonish player on the Springfield roster. He’s joining goaltender Colten Ellis, who has had a strong season with the Thunderbirds.