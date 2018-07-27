Former X-Men Nathan Chiarlitti named to Academic All-America team

Former St. FX X-Men Hockey standout Nathan Chiarlitti has received more honours for this

achievements both on and off the ice.

Chiarlitti, who just wrapped up his five year varsity career with McGill, was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team. The distinction was awarded by the College Sports Information Directors of America, recognizing the top student-athletes in the U-S and Canada, for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom.

Chiarlitti, who recently signed with the Sydney Ice Dogs of the Australian Ice Hockey League, is currently enrolled in a master’s degree program in exercise physiology at McGill.