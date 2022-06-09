Former X-Men Steve Sumarah Returns as Saint Mary’s Football Head Coach

The AUS’s newest head coach has a connection to StFX.

Steve Sumarah is the new bench boss for the Saint Mary’s Huskies Football team. He was head coach of the squad from 2006-2011 and previously served as offensive coordinator. During his tenure, the team won 10 AUS titles, and won two Vanier cups. He was also named CIS Coach of the Year in 2009, AUS Coach of the Year three times.

Sumarah was an assistant coach of the 1996 StFX football program that made it to the Vanier Cup and also played with X.